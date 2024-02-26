 
Monday, February 26, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William 'breaks' Queen Elizabeth's important rule

Prince William’s latest action would have left Queen Elizbeth II concerned if she were alive

Prince William caused a stir after he released his statement over ongoing war in the Middle East which would have left late Queen Elizabeth II concerned if she were alive.

The Prince of Wales said that “too many have been killed” since “Hamas terrorist attack on its table, the 7th,” adding that he, “like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible.”

The statement became controversial as the Royal family, especially Queen Elizabeth II, are not supposed to indulge in political matter and are expected to maintain neutrality. 

Discussing his statement, journalist Diana Moran claimed while speaking with GB News that the late monarch would not be too happy with the statement had she been alive.

ALSO READ: Prince William sends clear warning to King Charles amid abdication rumours

Moran said, "I don't think he should have been saying anything like this at all. I think his grandmother would have been very concerned to have heard him interfering with it."

However, write Chris Wild had very different views of William’s statement as he appreciated the next King for following in footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana.

"I love the Queen, but she's not here anymore,” Wild said. “And I think Princess Diana would have said a lot about this. And he's in his rights as a senior royal to speak about the war. “

“Of course he is. He is a diplomat, so I disagree with what you've just said there,” he continued. "He's the perfect person to speak up right now because his voice is powerful.”

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle changed brand strategy wins people's hearts

“And what's going on over there, you know, everybody needs to be having an opinion. If anybody's voice can resonate a chord, it's his,” Wild added.

“So I think he's in his rights to say as much as he can, as a royalist, as a human being, as a father. Yes. Speak up, speak out."

Echoing same sentiments as Moran, author and commentator Laura Dodsworth chimed in, saying, "We know all about what he wants because he managed to use a lot of eyes in that letter, didn't he?”

“Was very egocentric, even the very last line at the refrain,” she added. “I refuse to give up on that so I'm not sure he's the perfect person to have done this at all for all the reasons you set out.”

