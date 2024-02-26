Prince William reaction over Prince Harry's Invictus Games success revealed

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, founded his passion project, the Invictus Games, in 2014

File Footage

Prince William’s true reaction on the success of his younger brother Prince Harry’s “number one passion project,” the Invictus Games, have been revealed.



William, the Prince of Wales, is said to be “jealous” of his rebellious brother, who left his role as the senior working royal along with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020.

According to a royal expert, William was not very happy to know how well the Invictus Games had gone and how much money was being “thrown into it.”

In a new Hulu documentary, expert Robert Jobson hailed Harry for being in his “element" while interacting with military veterans, as per The Mirror.

He said the Duke of Sussex doesn't have to be "a prince" when talking to the veterans during the Games, he founded in 2014, as he can simply be "Harry."

Speaking of William’s reaction, Jobson noted that William must be a little jealous of how "impressive" the Duke was while raising money for his project.

"I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone. I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it, how many governments were getting involved,” Robson added.