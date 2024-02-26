 
menu
Monday, February 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle ‘keen to join' Prince Harry in happy moment but left ‘waiting'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently in Canada for the Invictus Games events

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 26, 2024

file footage

Meghan Markle suffered “awkward” attempts to get Prince Harry’s attention in a clip from his new documentary about the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex’s new documentary, Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games, has dropped on Hulu and features his interviews to mark the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Canada.

Body language expert Judi James has weighed in on the clip where the Sussexes enjoy a skeleton ride, noting Meghan’s awkward moments.

Judi said Meghan looked "so keen to join in and to enjoy the exhilaration with Harry," but the Duke kept on talking and she was “left with a truncated hug plus two other conversion gestures of slight awkwardness as she waits".

"She touches her face then raises her hand in a polite signal of a wish to speak. She then touches her knitted hat and in the end taps Harry to get his attention, smiling and covering her mouth in a collusive giggly grin before saying ‘Well done,’” Judi told The Mirror.

Judi also shared her two cents on the documentary and its theme, pointing out that it’s more about Prince Harry than the Invictus Games athletes.

Read more: Prince Harry's documentary drops on Hulu in major blow to Netflix

She said: "Harry might claim that ‘these guys’ i.e. the athletes, are the stars of the show but it is clearly all about Harry’s ‘Mission’ and his reactions and feelings plus some footage of him actually in action on the skeleton run."

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's true intentions to become working royals revealed
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's true intentions to become working royals revealed
Prince Harry is dealing with ‘sleepless nights' amid lawsuits
Prince Harry is dealing with ‘sleepless nights' amid lawsuits
Prince Harry is risking everything he's ‘broken bonds over' with US citizenship
Prince Harry is risking everything he's ‘broken bonds over' with US citizenship
King Charles, Prince William crush Harry, Meghan's hopes to make it big in Hollywood
King Charles, Prince William crush Harry, Meghan's hopes to make it big in Hollywood
King Charles takes a major secret move to fight cancer
King Charles takes a major secret move to fight cancer
Prince Harry's documentary drops on Hulu in major blow to Netflix
Prince Harry's documentary drops on Hulu in major blow to Netflix
Prince William reaction over Prince Harry's Invictus Games success revealed video
Prince William reaction over Prince Harry's Invictus Games success revealed
Video: Sele­na Gomez drops details on Wizards of Waverly Place's revival
Video: Sele­na Gomez drops details on Wizards of Waverly Place's revival
Kendall Jenner reconciles romance with Devin Booker?
Kendall Jenner reconciles romance with Devin Booker?
Prince William 'breaks' Queen Elizabeth's important rule
Prince William 'breaks' Queen Elizabeth's important rule
King Charles bond with Lilibet and Archie revealed after cancer diagnosis
King Charles bond with Lilibet and Archie revealed after cancer diagnosis
BLACKPINK's Rose halts airport run over fan's massive safety woe: Watch
BLACKPINK's Rose halts airport run over fan's massive safety woe: Watch