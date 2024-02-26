Meghan Markle ‘keen to join' Prince Harry in happy moment but left ‘waiting'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently in Canada for the Invictus Games events

file footage

Meghan Markle suffered “awkward” attempts to get Prince Harry’s attention in a clip from his new documentary about the Invictus Games.



The Duke of Sussex’s new documentary, Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games, has dropped on Hulu and features his interviews to mark the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Canada.

Body language expert Judi James has weighed in on the clip where the Sussexes enjoy a skeleton ride, noting Meghan’s awkward moments.

Judi said Meghan looked "so keen to join in and to enjoy the exhilaration with Harry," but the Duke kept on talking and she was “left with a truncated hug plus two other conversion gestures of slight awkwardness as she waits".

"She touches her face then raises her hand in a polite signal of a wish to speak. She then touches her knitted hat and in the end taps Harry to get his attention, smiling and covering her mouth in a collusive giggly grin before saying ‘Well done,’” Judi told The Mirror.

Judi also shared her two cents on the documentary and its theme, pointing out that it’s more about Prince Harry than the Invictus Games athletes.

Read more: Prince Harry's documentary drops on Hulu in major blow to Netflix

She said: "Harry might claim that ‘these guys’ i.e. the athletes, are the stars of the show but it is clearly all about Harry’s ‘Mission’ and his reactions and feelings plus some footage of him actually in action on the skeleton run."