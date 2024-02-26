Prince Harry's documentary drops on Hulu in major blow to Netflix

 
Monday, February 26, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 26, 2024

Prince Harry's new Invictus Games documentary has been released on Netflix’s rival streaming platform Hulu in what seems to be a blow to the streaming giant.

The documentary, titled Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games was made available to stream on Hulu on Sunday.

The new documentary features Harry’s recent interviews with ABC News during a visit to Whistler, Canada, for the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event.

Harry and Meghan Markle signed a 5-year-long deal with Netflix in 2020 to produce content for the streaming company. They've so far produced the docuseries Harry & Meghan, and The Heart of Invictus. 

The documentary includes Harry’s recent interview with Good Morning America in which he told host Will Reeve how he feels about having visited his ailing father King Charles.

"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could. I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

Harry was also asked if he thinks Charles’ diagnosis will help bring about a reunion, and he replied, “Sure” and explained by taking the example of the Invictus Games contestants and their families.

“Throughout all these families, I see it on a day to day basis… the strength of the family unit coming together,” Prince Harry said. 

