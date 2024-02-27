Meghan Markle claims on Prince Harry with THIS gesture: Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell tale signs of profound love revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showcase their chemistry towards one another with a carefully crafted body language, it is believed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have recently returned from their trip to Canada, ensure they flaunt their love for one another with certain hand gestures.

Speaking to The Express, body language expert Inbaal Honigman has touched upon the 'powerful' signs that show the couple is in their marriage for the long haul.

He said: "This is a powerful hold that reassures each partner that the other one has got their back. It's a trusting, loving, passionate way of holding hands."



Hongiman explained: "It's a gesture that is in turn both dominant and submissive - dominant because it's blunt and it shows the world that this man is hers!"

