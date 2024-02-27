Prince William cannot 'cope' with Prince Harry pressure amid 'work load'

Prince William does not want added burden in shape of Prince Harry

Prince William is under a lot of pressure to cater to his Royal duties, says an expert.

The Prince of Wales, who is also dealing with King Charles' cancer diagnosis, does not want added burden from estranged brother, Prince Harry's return.

Royal author Tom Quinn tells The Mirror: “William is deeply worried about his father because he does not yet want to be king. He, William, was hoping it was decades not years away."

He added: “William has young children and his wife has endured a serious operation. Truth to tell he does not yet feel able to cope with the level of work that being the Prince of Wales involves, let alone being king.”

“With so much going on William, struggling with his own workload and inevitably expected to do some of his father’s work, will not want the additional worry of a loose cannon in the form of his brother,” Mr Quinn noted.

