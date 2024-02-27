'Saltburn' mansion owner is done with trespassers: 'It's quite weird!'

 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Melanie Walker

'Saltburn,' starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, was set inside a huge mansion in Northamptonshire

Melanie Walker

The Saltburn fever still isn’t over.

The Emerald Fennell movie, starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, was set inside a breathtaking mansion in Northamptonshire.

However, the owner of the house recently opened up about the number of tourists and trespassers he has been dealing with since the release of the film in November 2023.

Charles Stopford Sackville told Daily Mail that there has been an alarming number of people and social media influencers trespassing onto his property to click videos and photos.

“I never envisaged the amount of interest there would be. It’s quite weird. I don’t take it as flattering,” he said.

The 63-year-old owner further added that he was forced to hire additional staff and security to patrol the estate that his family has owned since the 18th century.

Charles went on to say that he personally had to deal with “more than 50 fans" trespassing onto the property.

“Most people are fairly good, but some get a bit inquisitive, let’s say,” he told the outlet.

