Angelina Jolie still dictates terms of Brad Pitt's life amid Ines De Ramon romance

Angelina Jolie reportedly warned Ines De Ramon to stay away from her, Brad Pitt kids

File Footage

Angelina Jolie may have parted ways from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, but she still is in control of a major chunk of his life despite his new relationship with Ines De Ramon.



The Maleficent star still dictates the terms Fight Club actor’s life as she has the full custody of the couple’s younger kids, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Hollywood hunk has no control over his kids. Hence, he has not introduced them to his new lover despite being in a relationship with her for a year.

They revealed that Jolie issued a scathing warning to the jewelry designer to stay away from her children, and Pitt is doing everything in his power to not put his ex.

“Angelina still exerts a lot of control over Brad,” the insider said, adding that the kids, including Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, are not allowed to meet with de Ramon.

The source added, “There’s no doubt Ines wants to meet the children, but she knows Brad has to do whatever it takes to see them without trouble from Angelina.”

Previously, a source spilled to National Enquirer that Pitt is “walking on eggshells” when it comes to introduce his children to de Ramon.

The source close to the A-lister revealed that "the caution stems from a desire to avoid additional tensions with Angie."

They went on to explain that Pitt's reported "desire" to avoid further feud with Jolie is because "she's not just the kids' mother, she's their best friend."

"Can you imagine what a meeting would be like between the kids and Ines?" the source said.