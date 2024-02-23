Angelina Jolie debuts stunning transformation as Brad Pitt divorce nears end: See pics

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's seven-year-long contentious divorce is nearing finalization

As Angelina Jolie’s seven-year-long divorce with Brad Pitt nears its end, the Eternals star has changed her look.

Angelina stepped out recently to visit the Atelier Jolie store in New York City, debuting her new blonde locks.

The 48-year-old star looked as chic as ever in a black outfit consisting of a jacket, bootcut pants and a white t-shirt. She added tinted black sunglasses and a Girl, Interrupted themed black bag.

Angelina and Troy star Brad Pitt are parents to six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

The Tomb Raider star previously opened up to WSJ Magazine about her social life post divorce, saying: "I don’t really have … a social life. I realized my closest friends are refugees. Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict."

This comes as it was recently reported that the actress’s lawsuit over alleged assault by Pitt on a private flight is still going on. In her filing, she demanded the FBI reports on investigation into the matter.

However, both the FBI and DCFS investigated the bombshell 2022 claim and no charges were pressed against Brad Pitt.