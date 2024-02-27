Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck share insight into their 2003 breakup in new documentary

Jennfier Lopez refuses to accept Ben Affleck’s ‘unfair’ demands

Jennifer Lopez refused to accept her husband Ben Affleck’s “unfair demands” after they reconciled their romance almost 20 years after calling off their engagement in 2003.



The Can't Get Enough singer and the Argo actor reunited with each other in 2021 and Affleck was very skeptical of media’s interference in their lives, which made them part ways 20 years ago.

In J.Lo’s new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Affleck admits he made an unfair demand to Lopez to flaunt their romance on social media.

However, he claimed that he later realized he should not have asked the singer-actor to not debut their relationship on her socials, which plays an important role in today’s age.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” the Air director revealed.

He added, “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’”

“We’re just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise,” he said somewhere in the documentary.

Lopez, on the other hand, understands her husband’s reservation about showing off their romance publically and how uncomfortable he is in the spotlight.

“I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing all of this,” she said. “But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made… he doesn’t want to stop me.”

“But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”