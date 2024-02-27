Prince Harry has just been warned against bringing Meghan Markle back to the UK

Prince Harry issued ‘grave warning' over Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has just been issued a word of warning about bringing Meghan Markle back with him if rumors of his royal return bare fruit.

Insights into what’s ‘best’ for the future has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with the Mail Online.

In it he began by referencing the Duke’s rumored return to the royal fold and admitted, “Harry's visit wasn't insincere in terms of wanting to see his family, but it's absolutely out of the question they could resume royal duties while members of the royal family don't trust them because of the way they have behaved.”

Over all, “they appear to be behind the idea that there might be some form of activity Harry might be interested in picking up during this very difficult time for the royal family while the King is ill and Catherine is still recuperating.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘decoupled

During the course of his chat Mr Fitzwilliams also said, “Just hypothetically, assume the situation was such that the royal family felt they could do with a bit of help if Harry, by one reason or another, did undertake duties: it would become a strange circus because the world's media would be covering it.”

So “Harry's visit wasn't insincere in terms of wanting to see his family, but it's absolutely out of the question they could resume royal duties while members of the royal family don't trust them because of the way they have behaved.”

All in all its evident by now that “Harry will come back, I'm sure, to see his father. That's different. Whether he comes with Meghan, it might be best not to.”