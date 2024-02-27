Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘decoupled'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘decoupled’ at this point and will not be getting back together any time soon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly ‘decoupled’ at this point, experts believe and may never be getting back together, at least in work matters.

Reflections about Prine Harry’s known relationship with the Royal Family have been highlighted by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched at length about how “For Harry, the phone, as far as is publicly known, is not exactly ringing off the hook.”

When referencing the future after the fact and what that means she added, “Where does that leave us? Two people who seem to have given up on trying to sell themselves to corporate powerhouses and the world as a package deal and who have now decoupled. The band will not be getting back together.”

But “one assumes they are still physically working side-by-side at their shared desk, the unbidden star of Harry & Meghan and countless Zoom outings.”

But “this all applies to their 9-5 lives,” because “come 5.01pm, release the doves,” Ms Elser added before signing off from the conversation.