After Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan's breakup, Victoria also left a comment on the latter's post

Victoria Beckham sidelines son Romeo for Mia Regan?

Victoria Beckham is unfazed by son Romeo Beckham’s breakup from Mia Regan.

The update comes after a source confirmed their “fallout” to Daily Mail following the absence of Valentine’s Day tributes on their social media.

“Romeo and Mia aren’t together at the moment. They were living together, but Mia has apparently moved out of the place they shared and is staying with her parents,” they said.

However, the fashion designer, who’s “extremely close” with Mia, couldn’t care less about the end of Romeo’s five year on-and-off romance.

Claiming that she’s still set on working with the model, an insider told the outlet: “Victoria gets it, they are a young couple and of course the chances are they wouldn't stay together forever but she has her own relationship with Mia."

The tipster said that Victoria and Mia enjoy “a close bond” together and added: “They both love fashion and have had some ideas about what they can do together and that still stands. They love working together.”

They also clarified that there is “no awkwardness” between them, “Even Romeo won't mind which is all very grown up.”