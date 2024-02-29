Kanye West to get earful from Bianca Censori's dad over her ‘trashy trophy' outfits

Bianca Censori's dad Leo is reportedly quiet unhappy with Kanye West over her racy outifts

Bianca Censori's dad Leo is reportedly quiet unhappy with Kanye West over her racy outifts

Kanye West may receive an earful from Bianca Censori’s father Leo about her racy outfits during their outings.

Bianca has been wearing barely-there outfits during her outings with Kanye in Europe and US both, with sources previously revealing that her family and friends are concerned about the same.

Insiders now say that Bianca’s dad thinks Ye has turned his daughter, an architect, into a "trashy commodity."

"Bianca's father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony," said a source close to Bianca told the Daily Mail.

"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," they continued.

"He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife," they added.

The tipster also said that Bianca’s family feels Kanye has taken her away from them.

Read more: Kanye West to shut down social accounts after ‘bullying' over name ‘Ye'

"If this isn't bad enough, the man who is supposed to protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori's daughter is the same man that is shutting her out from her own family," the source said.