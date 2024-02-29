Kanye West to shut down social accounts after ‘bullying' over name ‘Ye'

Kanye West is fuming over ‘bullying’ as he tries to change social account names to ‘Ye’

Kanye West says he’s planning on deleting all his social accounts after he was “bullied” over his name Ye.

In a since deleted post, Ye shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with motivational speaker Justin LaBoy.

Ye’s texts read, "I'm closing my Kanye West Instagram account. My name is Ye. No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be."

In a second post, a screen\shot of the Vultures rapper read, "Somebody has Ye as an account”

"I would like to have my name so I can change my account to my legal name. Nobody finna bully nothing.”

The father-of-four changed his name from Kanye West to Ye in 2018, when he named his album that. The same year, he also told radio host Big Boy, "I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So it's I'm you, I'm us, it's us.”

"It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, our everything," he explained.

In 2021, he confirmed he’d changed his name legally.

He took to X to write: "The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE."