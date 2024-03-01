Paolo Taviani died in a hospital at Rome due to a short illness

Paolo Taviani, prolific Italian director, breathes his last at 92

Paolo Taviani, a renowned Italian director, passed away at the age of 92, on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

According to Variety, Taviani, who with his late brother, Vittorio, formed the esteemed filmmaking duo in 1977, are most famous for securing the Cannes Palme d’Or Award for their project, Padre Padrone.

The director passed away in a Rome clinic after he suffered from a short illness, as per local Italian media reports.

“Paolo Taviani, a great maestro of Italian cinema, leaves us,” Roberto Gualtieri, the mayor of Rome, tweeted on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The Taviani brothers “directed unforgettable, profound, committed films that entered into the collective imagination and the history of cinema,” Gualtieri’s tribute further read.

Paolo, alongside Vittorio, famously known as the Taviani Brothers, emerged in the 1970s as the prolific duo whose works were known for their modern storytelling with a twist of neo-realism.

The directors left their mark in the entertainment industry with their films such as Padre Padrone (1977), The Night of the Shooting Stars (1982) and Luigi Pirandello adaptation Kaos (1984).