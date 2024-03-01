Stephen Gaghan received a call from father of Heath Ledger, regarding his death

Stephen Gaghan reveals 'sad' reaction to Heath Ledger demise

Stephen Gaghan just revealed his reaction when he got a phone call from Heath Ledger’s father, who informed him of the actor’s death.

In the latest episode of Malcolm Gladwell's podcast titled, Revisionist History, the 58-year-old director explained how he reacted to the news of Ledger’s death.

At that time Gaghan and Ledger were working together on a film adaptation of Gladwell’s book, Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking. The script for the movie was found in bed with Ledger.

“I got a phone call, they were on speakerphone and it was Heath Ledger’s father, who I’d never met ... and a guy who was really close to him. They were there with the body, and our script was in bed with him, and your book was on the bedside table,” Gaghan told the host.

Reflecting on the fact why Ledger’s father called him, Gaghan stated, “I think my number was on the script — like written. These guys are in, as you can imagine, they are in shock. And they dialed that number, and I don’t know why.”

“I literally just collapse. It’s never happened to me before or since,” Gaghan said. “My feet went out from under me. I just literally sat down because I was like, ‘What? What?’ The emotion, what they were going through,” he revealed.

“It was just really, really sad. And it’s still sad,” Gaghan further noted over Heath Ledger’s death, who was 28 at the time when he lost his life to accidental drug overdose.

