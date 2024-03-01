 
menu
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Stephen Gaghan reveals 'sad' reaction to Heath Ledger demise

Stephen Gaghan received a call from father of Heath Ledger, regarding his death

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, March 01, 2024

Stephen Gaghan reveals sad reaction to Heath Ledger demise
Stephen Gaghan reveals 'sad' reaction to Heath Ledger demise

Stephen Gaghan just revealed his reaction when he got a phone call from Heath Ledger’s father, who informed him of the actor’s death.

In the latest episode of Malcolm Gladwell's podcast titled, Revisionist History, the 58-year-old director explained how he reacted to the news of Ledger’s death.

At that time Gaghan and Ledger were working together on a film adaptation of Gladwell’s book, Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking. The script for the movie was found in bed with Ledger.

“I got a phone call, they were on speakerphone and it was Heath Ledger’s father, who I’d never met ... and a guy who was really close to him. They were there with the body, and our script was in bed with him, and your book was on the bedside table,” Gaghan told the host.

Reflecting on the fact why Ledger’s father called him, Gaghan stated, “I think my number was on the script — like written. These guys are in, as you can imagine, they are in shock. And they dialed that number, and I don’t know why.”

“I literally just collapse. It’s never happened to me before or since,” Gaghan said. “My feet went out from under me. I just literally sat down because I was like, ‘What? What?’ The emotion, what they were going through,” he revealed.

“It was just really, really sad. And it’s still sad,” Gaghan further noted over Heath Ledger’s death, who was 28 at the time when he lost his life to accidental drug overdose. 

Gwyneth Paltrow on what White women 'should learn' from Black women video
Gwyneth Paltrow on what White women 'should learn' from Black women
Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘royal appendage' for power
Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘royal appendage' for power
Kanye West calls out Adidas, Kim Kardashian and ‘celebrity culture' in new statement video
Kanye West calls out Adidas, Kim Kardashian and ‘celebrity culture' in new statement
Kim Kardashian issued warning over Odell Beckham Jr romance
Kim Kardashian issued warning over Odell Beckham Jr romance
Paolo Taviani, prolific Italian director, breathes his last at 92
Paolo Taviani, prolific Italian director, breathes his last at 92
Joe Manganiello plans kids with Caitlin O'Connor post Sofia Vergara divorce
Joe Manganiello plans kids with Caitlin O'Connor post Sofia Vergara divorce
Meghan Markle keeps ski trip low key as Prince Harry loses UK security case
Meghan Markle keeps ski trip low key as Prince Harry loses UK security case
Anne Whitfield, 'White Christmas' star breathes her last at 85
Anne Whitfield, 'White Christmas' star breathes her last at 85
Katy Perry makes shock admission about childhood
Katy Perry makes shock admission about childhood
Rihanna, A$ap Rocky arrive to perform during Anant Ambani's wedding festivities
Rihanna, A$ap Rocky arrive to perform during Anant Ambani's wedding festivities
Prince William to become ‘protector and shield' to Kate Middleton
Prince William to become ‘protector and shield' to Kate Middleton
Kim Kardashian to follow Kris Jenner for parenthood lessons
Kim Kardashian to follow Kris Jenner for parenthood lessons