Friday, March 01, 2024
Miley Cyrus launches 'iconic' song 'Doctor (Work It Out)'

Miley Cyrus released her new single in collaboration with Pharrell Williams

Miley Cyrus launches 'iconic; song 'Doctor (Work It Out)'

Miley Cyrus just released her latest single, Doctor (Work It Out) in collaboration with Pharrell Williams, on Friday, March 1, 2024.

On Thursday night at midnight, the 31-year-old singer, took to her official Instagram account to share a clip of her new song with the producer and musician.

Doctor (Work It Out) OUT NOW @pharrell,” the joint post’s caption from Cyrus with Williams, who produced the track, read.

In the video, while moving her shoulders and arms to the beat, Cyrus can be heard singing, “Let me work it out/hey, ooh/Let me work it out/yeah/Let little mama work it out/oh, ooh, ooh/Wanna work it out/Mmm (wanna work it out).”

Earlier this week, Cyrus also posted a snippet of her tapping on her legs at the beginning of the video with the lyrics, “I could be your doctor/Well, I could be your doctor/And I could be your nurse/I think I see the problem.”

“It's only gon' get worse/The medicine she gave you, well, that will never work/I need to rock you baby before your body bursts/Let me work it out,” the song went on before it was cut off to tease fans.

Doctor (Work It Out) MARCH 1 @pharrell,” the caption of her video read, as she announced the release date for the song.

