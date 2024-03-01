Gwyneth Paltrow on what White women 'should learn' from Black women

Gwyneth Paltrow is highlighting the mindset difference in White and Black women

file footage

Gwyneth Paltrow is reflecting on the spirit of self love and acceptance she has observed in her Black women friends as opposed to White women.

Speaking with Dr. Ella Bell at The Makers Conference in Beverly Hills, Gwyneth said that Black women practice "incredible intrinsic self-honoring."

"My Black women friends know themselves, love themselves, in a way that I think White women are not taught to," she said. "I think White women are taught to be competitive with one another — which is something I've tried to work so hard to dispel, because I don't believe in competition between women — but we're raised to be competitive, to be jealous, to look over each other's shoulders."

The Oscar winner argued that "White women have a lot to learn from Black women."

"I've learned so much from my Black friends about ruthless self-acceptance and full love of self," she said.

She added: "it's like an interwoven beautiful connection — and how you think, as White women, we can start to cultivate that within ourselves and in our own friendships.”

Gwyneth went on to say that women have to practice empathy and combat jealousy towards each other: "So we really have to take it upon ourselves to be conscious of our thinking and our behavior, and to build bridges and to understand that somebody's not going to get more. You don't have to get less because somebody is going to get more,"

The Romeo and Juliet star also said that "Keeping White women at odds with each other, in competition with one another, keeps the patriarchy strong."