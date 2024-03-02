 
menu
Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber celebrated Justin Bieber 30th birthday on March 1, 2024

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Bieber marked her husband, Justin Bieber’s 30th birthday on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The 27-year-old American model, took to her official Instagram account to upload a celebratory post and display her love for the Baby singer.

"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast," Hailey’s birthday tribute to the Canadian musician began.

Hailey uploaded a carousel of images and videos in the post photos featuring her and Justin which included pictures from their wedding and vacations.

A childhood picture of Justin can also be seen while in another picture in the post, a birthday cake can be seen with the words "30 Justin" written on it.

"words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life," the caption further read.

Hailey Bieber’s sweet birthday wish to the Peaches hit-maker comes just two days after the couple was spotted looking rather serious and tense as they arrived at the Churchome Church at Saban Theatre in Los Angeles for a late-night church service.

Kim Kardashian enjoys living a highly publicized life?
Kim Kardashian enjoys living a highly publicized life?
Did Kim Kardashian give up law career because it was ‘challenging'? Report
Did Kim Kardashian give up law career because it was ‘challenging'? Report
JK Rowling means business when it comes to ‘Harry Potter'
JK Rowling means business when it comes to ‘Harry Potter'
Prince Harry reconsiders American citizenship after legal setback video
Prince Harry reconsiders American citizenship after legal setback
Harry Styles planning to propose to Taylor Russell for marriage
Harry Styles planning to propose to Taylor Russell for marriage
Kate Middleton gets new honour as Prince William sets eyes on throne video
Kate Middleton gets new honour as Prince William sets eyes on throne
Kanye West shares cute throwback clip of North West amid Kim Kardashian feud video
Kanye West shares cute throwback clip of North West amid Kim Kardashian feud
Will Meghan Markle allow Archie, Lilibet to meet King Charles?
Will Meghan Markle allow Archie, Lilibet to meet King Charles?
Prince Harry's documentary ‘watched' by palace to keep an eye on ‘what he's doing'
Prince Harry's documentary ‘watched' by palace to keep an eye on ‘what he's doing'
Meghan Markle was warned about Royal family before Prince Harry marriage video
Meghan Markle was warned about Royal family before Prince Harry marriage
Kate Middleton reacts as Prince William keeps busy filling in for King Charles video
Kate Middleton reacts as Prince William keeps busy filling in for King Charles
Prince William continues royal duties as Kate Middleton recuperates from surgery
Prince William continues royal duties as Kate Middleton recuperates from surgery