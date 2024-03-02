Hailey Bieber celebrated Justin Bieber 30th birthday on March 1, 2024

Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Bieber marked her husband, Justin Bieber’s 30th birthday on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The 27-year-old American model, took to her official Instagram account to upload a celebratory post and display her love for the Baby singer.

"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast," Hailey’s birthday tribute to the Canadian musician began.

Hailey uploaded a carousel of images and videos in the post photos featuring her and Justin which included pictures from their wedding and vacations.

A childhood picture of Justin can also be seen while in another picture in the post, a birthday cake can be seen with the words "30 Justin" written on it.



"words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life," the caption further read.

Hailey Bieber’s sweet birthday wish to the Peaches hit-maker comes just two days after the couple was spotted looking rather serious and tense as they arrived at the Churchome Church at Saban Theatre in Los Angeles for a late-night church service.