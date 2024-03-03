 
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Beyoncé shares secret outfit to walk unnoticedly in public

Beyoncé opens up about the attire she preferred to wear in public

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Beyoncé shares secret outfit to walk unnoticedly in public
Beyoncé shares secret outfit to walk unnoticedly in public

Beyoncé is a star of such magnitude that she could not go publicly without being mobbed by fans. So, the global icon revealed she has opted for a secretive look that helped her blend in public.

In a chat with CR Fashion Book, the Break My Soul hitmaker shed light on the piece of clothing that she opted to blend in.

"I enjoy consciously wearing the same black hoodie," she says, "On a good day, I can sneak into Target unnoticed."

Apart from that, Beyoncé's track Texas Hold 'Em has achieved a key milestone of reaching the top position on the country charts, making her the first black singer to do so.

Congratulating the pop icon, Dolly Parton penned, "I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she's done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single."


