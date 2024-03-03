 
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Chris Evans smartly rips apart current superhero films?

Chris Evans as Captain America was the face of all-time best superhero movies. But, it seems the soldier boy is not a fan of what the genre currently has to offer. But he apparently conveyed it in an evasive way.

Appearing at Emerald City Comic Con, the actor shared his thoughts about the superhero movies that have been released recently.

"[Making superhero films isn't easy]. If it was easy, there'd be a lot more good ones – not trying to throw shade. Some Marvel projects are objectively phenomenal films," he said.

In the meantime, rumours are making rounds that Chris has a role in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World

However, the 42-year-old previously opened up about whether he will reprise the role.

"It's tough because, look, I love that role deeply. He means so much to me, and I really do. I think there's more Steve Rogers stories tell, sure."

He continued, "But at the same time, I'm very, very precious with it. I'd become, you know, it's like this little shiny thing that I have that I love so much, and I just don't want to mess up in any way."

"And I was a part of something that was so special for the special period of time, and in a way, it really landed so well."

"As much as I'm connected to that role and love telling those stories and working with those people. It doesn't quite feel right right now."

