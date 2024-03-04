 
Monday, March 04, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry show no sign of romance in unseen photos from Valentine's Day?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Canada for Invictus Games last month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the Valentine’s Day 2024 in Canada as they were in the country for Invictus Games event.

Now, unseen photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrations have emerged and body language expert Judi James has reflected on their love.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage in trouble over UK return plans?

Speaking to the Mirror, Judi James claimed the royal couple seemed to have ditched their love "rituals".

Commenting on the photos, the body language expert said: "This looks like business as usual for the couple despite the fact it was Valentines Day, with Meghan making no nod to the day of love by dressing in a baggy black covered-up top with her hair flat and tucked behind her ears, while Harry just wore casuals.

"There are no 'romantic' body language moments from the loved-up couple here, who are either flanking one of their hosts or standing together but with non of their signature loving gazes or touch rituals.”

She continued, “Even when Harry points something out to Meghan she keeps her hands firmly clasped in front of her own torso rather than using any of her endorsing touches of loving approval."

Earlier, the Daily Mail had reported Meghan and Harry were spotted enjoying dinner on the Valentine’s Day date night at an Italian restaurant in Canada.

Also Read: Prince Edward to support Prince William as future king set to lead royal family

The publication quoted the source as saying: “They sat in a secluded corner of the main restaurant and were like any other couple on Valentine’s Day.”

