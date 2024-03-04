 
Monday, March 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage in trouble over UK return plans?

Prince Harry is planning to return to UK for Invictus Games and is putting 'pressure' on Meghan Markle to join him

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 04, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage in trouble over UK return plans?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing ‘tension’ in their marriage over UK return plans, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal commentator Tom Quinn claimed that Prince Harry is reportedly putting "pressure" on Meghan to return to the UK for the Invictus Games, causing some 'tension' in their marriage.

Read More: King Charles first foreign visit confirmed after cancer diagnosis

The royal expert told the publication, “The Invictus Games - it's one of the few areas of Harry's life where he feels on firm ground.

"There's no doubt that helping disabled soldiers is a good thing, and it's something that Harry has tried to do without it becoming all about him, so it's good for brand Sussex but only if Meghan is also there. So he is definitely putting pressure on her to join him."

Tom Quinn went on to claim, "This is causing huge tension in the couple's relationship. Omid Scobie's book Endgame tells us that Meghan never wants to visit the UK again, but she now realises with the games coming up and her father-in-law seriously ill that you should never say never."

Also Read: Royal family issued fresh warning related to Meghan Markle

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “My opinion is Harry will return but no children. The speculation surrounding their appearance could mean while Harry is demanding paid for security and been refused it will be their excuse never to let us see the children.”

