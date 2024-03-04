Prince William also took break from royal duties due to Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery

Prince Edward to support Prince William as future king set to lead royal family

Prince William will be supported by his uncle Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward as the Prince of Wales is set to get another honour amid his father King Charles cancer treatment.



According to a report by The Times, per GB News, Prince William is expected to step up in Queen Camilla’s absence and lead the Royal Family alongside the King's sister Princess Anne.

Camilla is reportedly leaving the UK for a holiday after picking up extra engagements on top of her own to help her husband King Charles, who is suffering from cancer.

Now, the GB News has reported that Prince William will also be supported by Prince Edward by undertaking royal engagements.

The report further claims King Charles youngest brother is scheduled to do eight engagements in the next few days.

Princess Sophie, Edward's wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is expected to join her husband on some of the engagements.

Camilla will be back in action on March 11 to represent King Charles at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.