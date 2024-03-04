 
menu
Monday, March 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Edward to support Prince William as future king set to lead royal family

Prince William also took break from royal duties due to Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 04, 2024

Prince Edward to support Prince William as future king set to lead royal family
Prince Edward to support Prince William as future king set to lead royal family

Prince William will be supported by his uncle Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward as the Prince of Wales is set to get another honour amid his father King Charles cancer treatment.

According to a report by The Times, per GB News, Prince William is expected to step up in Queen Camilla’s absence and lead the Royal Family alongside the King's sister Princess Anne.

Read More: King Charles insists Prince Harry is part of royal family as Duke loses challenge over police protection

Camilla is reportedly leaving the UK for a holiday after picking up extra engagements on top of her own to help her husband King Charles, who is suffering from cancer.

Now, the GB News has reported that Prince William will also be supported by Prince Edward by undertaking royal engagements.

The report further claims King Charles youngest brother is scheduled to do eight engagements in the next few days.

Princess Sophie, Edward's wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is expected to join her husband on some of the engagements.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under huge ‘tension' over King Charles

Camilla will be back in action on March 11 to represent King Charles at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Lala Kent expecting second baby: 'Cheers to a new addition'
Lala Kent expecting second baby: 'Cheers to a new addition'
King Charles insists Prince Harry is part of royal family as Duke loses challenge over police protection
King Charles insists Prince Harry is part of royal family as Duke loses challenge over police protection
Sam Asghari reminisces about Britney Spears marriage: ‘It as a blessing'
Sam Asghari reminisces about Britney Spears marriage: ‘It as a blessing'
Royal family issued fresh warning related to Meghan Markle video
Royal family issued fresh warning related to Meghan Markle
Will Kendall Jenner tie the knot with Devin Booker amid reconciliation?
Will Kendall Jenner tie the knot with Devin Booker amid reconciliation?
Natalie Portman's book pick strikes personal chord amid marriage troubles
Natalie Portman's book pick strikes personal chord amid marriage troubles
Jennifer Garner laughs about her funny names for pets: Read
Jennifer Garner laughs about her funny names for pets: Read
Miley Cyrus had ‘no idea' about mom Tish, sister Noah ‘love' problems
Miley Cyrus had ‘no idea' about mom Tish, sister Noah ‘love' problems
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under huge ‘tension' over King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under huge ‘tension' over King Charles
Prince Harry reconciliation with King Charles is ‘imminent'
Prince Harry reconciliation with King Charles is ‘imminent'
Prince Harry can return as ‘full-time Royal' despite broken trust
Prince Harry can return as ‘full-time Royal' despite broken trust
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘rude' behaviour on flight laid bare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘rude' behaviour on flight laid bare