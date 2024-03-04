Ashley Tisdale shares hilarious bedtime fiasco with daughter's nanny

Ashley Tisdale recalls a candid bed time fiasco with her daughter's nanny

Ashley Tisdale recently shared a parenting mishap involving her toddler, Jupiter Iris, 2 and the scenario unfolded when the nanny, unaware of its explicit content, read a bedtime story to Jupiter.

The actress, who founded the health and wellness brand Being Frenshe, chatted with PEOPLE for One Last Thing about the incident.

Despite Tisdale’s usual avoidance of explicit language, the unexpected event occurred, leaving her in disbelief.

The unforeseen event stemmed from a satirical gift Tisdale received – the book Go the F*** to Sleep, and the book unintentionally became a part of her daughter’s bedtime stories collection.

"My nanny read it to her [without knowing]," Ashley said. "And then I grabbed it one night until I realized what it was, so I just kept on reading, 'Go to sleep.' "

In that moment Ashley’s daughter interrupted her by saying, "She goes, 'No, mama, no. It's go the f*** to sleep.' I was like, 'What the heck?' "

This occurred because Ashley's nanny thought it was 'alright', as Jupiter had told her that it was a book her dad had read to her. "We were dying laughing, but she hasn't said it since."

Ashley shared some more personal moments with People for One Last Thing as well and they included insights into some recent activities i.e, the last time she danced last time in her kitchen to Encanto with her daughter, found joy in her Maltipoo named Sushi.

As well as the last time she enjoyed watching sunsets in Malibu with her husband, and last time she sang This Wish from the Wish movie in the car with her daughter.