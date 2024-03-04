 
menu
Monday, March 04, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Ashley Tisdale shares hilarious bedtime fiasco with daughter's nanny

Ashley Tisdale recalls a candid bed time fiasco with her daughter's nanny

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, March 04, 2024

Ashley Tisdale shares hilarious bedtime fiasco with daughters nanny
Ashley Tisdale shares hilarious bedtime fiasco with daughter's nanny

Ashley Tisdale recently shared a parenting mishap involving her toddler, Jupiter Iris, 2 and the scenario unfolded when the nanny, unaware of its explicit content, read a bedtime story to Jupiter.

The actress, who founded the health and wellness brand Being Frenshe, chatted with PEOPLE for One Last Thing about the incident.

Despite Tisdale’s usual avoidance of explicit language, the unexpected event occurred, leaving her in disbelief.

The unforeseen event stemmed from a satirical gift Tisdale received – the book Go the F*** to Sleep, and the book unintentionally became a part of her daughter’s bedtime stories collection.

"My nanny read it to her [without knowing]," Ashley said. "And then I grabbed it one night until I realized what it was, so I just kept on reading, 'Go to sleep.' "

In that moment Ashley’s daughter interrupted her by saying, "She goes, 'No, mama, no. It's go the f*** to sleep.' I was like, 'What the heck?' "

This occurred because Ashley's nanny thought it was 'alright', as Jupiter had told her that it was a book her dad had read to her. "We were dying laughing, but she hasn't said it since."

Ashley shared some more personal moments with People for One Last Thing as well and they included insights into some recent activities i.e, the last time she danced last time in her kitchen to Encanto with her daughter, found joy in her Maltipoo named Sushi.

As well as the last time she enjoyed watching sunsets in Malibu with her husband, and last time she sang This Wish from the Wish movie in the car with her daughter.

Dune 2' stars sleep in desert amid shoot?
Dune 2' stars sleep in desert amid shoot?
Prince William refuses to follow King Charles lead in important matter video
Prince William refuses to follow King Charles lead in important matter
Netflix to bring THIS Norwegian hit on the platform
Netflix to bring THIS Norwegian hit on the platform
Queen Camilla sparks reactions as she takes break from royal duties
Queen Camilla sparks reactions as she takes break from royal duties
Valerie Bertinelli reflects on son's supposed birthday with a throwback picure
Valerie Bertinelli reflects on son's supposed birthday with a throwback picure
Ben Affleck reacts as Jennifer Lopez shares their private letters
Ben Affleck reacts as Jennifer Lopez shares their private letters
Jack Black channels his inner Britney Spears in 'Kung Fu Panda 4' video
Jack Black channels his inner Britney Spears in 'Kung Fu Panda 4'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry show no sign of romance in unseen photos from Valentine's Day? video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry show no sign of romance in unseen photos from Valentine's Day?
Kate Middleton goes against Prince William to fulfill King Charles' orders video
Kate Middleton goes against Prince William to fulfill King Charles' orders
Mathew August Jaffers weighs in on his character's fate in 'The Walking Dead'
Mathew August Jaffers weighs in on his character's fate in 'The Walking Dead'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage in trouble over UK return plans? video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage in trouble over UK return plans?
King Charles first foreign visit confirmed after cancer diagnosis
King Charles first foreign visit confirmed after cancer diagnosis