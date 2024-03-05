Landon Barker, son to Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, made the announcement on his social media

Landon Barker reveals shocking health diagnosis

Travis Barker’s son Landon has revealed a shocking health update.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old musician, who recently split with famous influencer Charli D'Amelio, took to his social media and shared that he has “very minor” Tourette Syndrome.

Answering a TikTok comment, Landon shared, “Hi guys! I figured I’d speak on this eventually. But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourette’s.”

He then candidly talked about when he was diagnosed as a young child.

“I’ve had it since I can remember, like preschool. I remember exactly ’cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her. Because one of the tics was like that. It was like a weird thing I do with my eyes,” he explained.

Landon, who’s son of the Blink 182 drummer and ex Shanna Moakler, “Yeah, it really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-racking environments for me. But I thought I’d just share because why not?”

His health update comes after he opened up about his feelings about his dad having a newborn son with Kourtney Kardashian.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, Landon had said, “ I totally was rooting for a little girl. I wish I was the only Barker boy, but unfortunately, there’s another boy now.”