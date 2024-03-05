 
menu
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Landon Barker reveals shocking health diagnosis

Landon Barker, son to Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, made the announcement on his social media

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Landon Barker reveals shocking health diagnosis
Landon Barker reveals shocking health diagnosis

Travis Barker’s son Landon has revealed a shocking health update.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old musician, who recently split with famous influencer Charli D'Amelio, took to his social media and shared that he has “very minor” Tourette Syndrome.

Answering a TikTok comment, Landon shared, “Hi guys! I figured I’d speak on this eventually. But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourette’s.”

He then candidly talked about when he was diagnosed as a young child.

“I’ve had it since I can remember, like preschool. I remember exactly ’cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her. Because one of the tics was like that. It was like a weird thing I do with my eyes,” he explained.

Landon, who’s son of the Blink 182 drummer and ex Shanna Moakler, “Yeah, it really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-racking environments for me. But I thought I’d just share because why not?”

His health update comes after he opened up about his feelings about his dad having a newborn son with Kourtney Kardashian.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, Landon had said, “ I totally was rooting for a little girl. I wish I was the only Barker boy, but unfortunately, there’s another boy now.”

Prince William is ‘putting Kate Middleton first' in front of Britian, Kingship video
Prince William is ‘putting Kate Middleton first' in front of Britian, Kingship
Dakota Johnson opens up on being stepmom to Chris Martin's kids
Dakota Johnson opens up on being stepmom to Chris Martin's kids
Meghan Markle told to ‘leverage media, leave controversy
Meghan Markle told to ‘leverage media, leave controversy
Prince William risking hotter waters ‘than he realizes' with Kate Middleton video
Prince William risking hotter waters ‘than he realizes' with Kate Middleton
Daniel Day Lewis planning to revoke his retirement?
Daniel Day Lewis planning to revoke his retirement?
Kim Kardashian follows in Bianca Censori's footsteps with sheer outfit
Kim Kardashian follows in Bianca Censori's footsteps with sheer outfit
Meghan Markle will lose ‘celebrity, status if Prince Harry loses touch with blood
Meghan Markle will lose ‘celebrity, status if Prince Harry loses touch with blood
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given step by step instructions for rebrand video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given step by step instructions for rebrand
Princess Kate's uncle Gary reveals his ‘bad uncle' nickname on ‘CBB'
Princess Kate's uncle Gary reveals his ‘bad uncle' nickname on ‘CBB'
Brutal ‘Rebel Moon' reviews breaks lead actress heart
Brutal ‘Rebel Moon' reviews breaks lead actress heart
Princess Kate's uncle Gary recalls first time he met Prince William on ‘CBB'
Princess Kate's uncle Gary recalls first time he met Prince William on ‘CBB'
Calvin Harris adopts bizarre solution for jet lag
Calvin Harris adopts bizarre solution for jet lag