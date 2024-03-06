The Ministry of Defence has now deleted the post related to Kate Middleton apparently due to concerns from Prince William

Prince William concerned over latest announcement related to Kate Middleton?

The Ministry of Defence’s latest announcement that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will take part in a formal review ahead of Trooping the Colour, has seemingly left Prince William concerned.



Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted that the Kensington Palace was not consulted about the British Army's announcement related to Kate Middleton as she recuperates from surgery.

The royal author said, “I understand Kensington Palace was not consulted about the British Army's announcement this morning. It appears The Princess of Wales' attendance is not guaranteed at this stage.”

Commenting on it, another royal expert Richard Eden said, “I hope this is no cause for concern: Kensington Palace won't confirm the Princess of Wales's attendance at an event the Ministry of Defence announced. It is not until June 8 - ten weeks after Easter. #royal”

Earlier, it was announced that Trooping the Colour reviewed by Kate Middleton is identical to Trooping the Colour reviewed by the King, with the exception that some additional mounted officers ride when His Majesty The King is present.