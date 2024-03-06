Queen Camilla working overtime to support ‘monarchy’ amid Charles’ illness

Queen Camilla going to lengths to fulfill her elevated role as King Charles’ focuses on battling cancer

Queen Camilla has been working “overtime” to support her husband King Charles as he focuses on battling cancer, an expert has claimed.



According to Kinsey Schofield, the Queen Consort does not want to let her husband down even though she was not expecting that her role would be elevated amid royal health scares.

Speaking with GB News, she said, “Camilla has been working overtime to support the monarchy, just last month, she reportedly drove over six hours to a royal engagement after her flight was grounded because she reportedly didn’t want to let down her husband.”

“A source told the Times, although she was not expecting to find herself in the position of leading the family, the queen is absolutely prepared to do what needs to be done for the institution,” she added.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Queen might leave UK for a holiday. She is expected to be back in action on March 11 to represent Charles at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.



Royal expert Angela Levin said that Charles’ must have insisted Camilla to take a break. She said, "My view is that King Charles insisted that she has a break.”

“She is working non-stop, she has done so much in this last week. She has also been there for him all the time. I think that it is a sign that he has improved quite well.”