Prince William's sending a clear sign against ‘nobility' with Kate Middleton move

Prince William has just been called out for sending a very clear sign of preferring normalcy with his Kate Middleton move

Prince William has seemingly started to send a ‘clear sign’ of normalcy over nobility with his move regarding Kate Middleton.



This has been referenced and brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during a candid chat with News.com.au.

The piece featured a detailed discussion about Kate Middleton’s marriage to Prince William due to how “The masses were in raptures, largely, when the prince and princess produced, one, two, three, children and then proceeded to give the royal family a young, sunny and wholesome image.”

The expert even doubled down on her own comments after the fact and added, “There is also what Kate represents.”

Perhaps on a psychological level, William, in choosing a normal wife (albeit one from a wealthy background) he married an avatar of the people, choosing normalcy over nobility.”