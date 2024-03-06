 
menu
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William's sending a clear sign against ‘nobility' with Kate Middleton move

Prince William has just been called out for sending a very clear sign of preferring normalcy with his Kate Middleton move

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

File Footage

Prince William has seemingly started to send a ‘clear sign’ of normalcy over nobility with his move regarding Kate Middleton.

This has been referenced and brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during a candid chat with News.com.au.

The piece featured a detailed discussion about Kate Middleton’s marriage to Prince William due to how “The masses were in raptures, largely, when the prince and princess produced, one, two, three, children and then proceeded to give the royal family a young, sunny and wholesome image.”

Read More: Prince Harry envious of Queen Camillas happy marriage to King Charles

The expert even doubled down on her own comments after the fact and added, “There is also what Kate represents.”

Perhaps on a psychological level, William, in choosing a normal wife (albeit one from a wealthy background) he married an avatar of the people, choosing normalcy over nobility.”

Kate Middleton's photo was released on purpose by Palace?
Kate Middleton's photo was released on purpose by Palace?
Selena Gomez reveals intentions to embrace acting career
Selena Gomez reveals intentions to embrace acting career
Drake Bell speaks out about past abuse as a child actor
Drake Bell speaks out about past abuse as a child actor
Royal fans react to 'American Princess' Meghan Markle latest announcement
Royal fans react to 'American Princess' Meghan Markle latest announcement
Kate Middleton family breaks silence on viral photo, bizarre theories video
Kate Middleton family breaks silence on viral photo, bizarre theories
Kate Middleton's given Prince William everything King Charles lacked?
Kate Middleton's given Prince William everything King Charles lacked?
Prince William slammed for ‘plunging off the deep end', staging freak out'
Prince William slammed for ‘plunging off the deep end', staging freak out'
Royal family raises eyebrows over orders about Kate Middleton appearance
Royal family raises eyebrows over orders about Kate Middleton appearance
Kate Middleton latest health update: Princess of Wales 'looking forward' to return to royal duties
Kate Middleton latest health update: Princess of Wales 'looking forward' to return to royal duties
Hailey Bieber slams fabricated ‘blind items' amidst rift with Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber slams fabricated ‘blind items' amidst rift with Justin Bieber
Kate Middleton hailed for ‘winning' Britain over against King Charles
Kate Middleton hailed for ‘winning' Britain over against King Charles
Kristen Stewart responds to criticism, discusses controversial photoshoot
Kristen Stewart responds to criticism, discusses controversial photoshoot