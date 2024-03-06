Prince Harry envious of Queen Camilla's happy marriage to King Charles

Prince Harry reportedly finding it hard to accept his stepmom Queen Camilla’s elevated role

File Footage

Prince Harry finds himself in a difficult position to see the elevated status of his stepmom Queen Camilla as King Charles struggles with cancer while Kate Middleton’s recovering post-surgery.



The Duke of Sussex cannot deal with the fact that Camilla has been given new roles in Charles and Kate’s absence, Petronella Wyatt claimed in her piece for The Telegraph.

She claimed that Harry is envious of Camilla’s “happy marriage” to his father, as it could have been his own mother, late Princess Diana, in her place.

“Like most forms of hatred it seems based on envy; envy of the fact that his father’s marriage to Camilla is, as he has publicly conceded in the past, ‘very happy,’ and envy, perhaps, of the humorous and invaluable support she will give him now,” she penned.

Wyatt even claimed that Harry would rush to embrace Camilla if her marriage to Charles becomes “wretched” as he has a “problem with people’s happiness.”

The expert added, “Harry seems to have a problem with other people’s happiness, and has spent the past year trying to make his closest relatives miserable.”

“He has a suspicion of anyone with a superior capacity for having a good time. Was Camilla wretched in her marriage, he would doubtless rush to embrace her and assure the public of his friendship,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Camilla is being praised for taking on more duties amid Royal health scares.