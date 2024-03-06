 
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

Usher, Ludacris celebrate song 'Yeah!' milestone

Usher and Ludacris achieved another milestone with their hit song, Yeah! and expressed their gratitude for it on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

According to Billboard, Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon have finally accumulated 1 billion Spotify streams, for their 2004 track, with all three artists marking it as their first time to reach that figure.

The eight-time Grammy winner's song gained a new found popularity after it was performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, that was headlined by Usher.

Usher and Ludacris took to their official X accounts, formerly known as Twitter to express their sentiments over Yeah! going platinum, 13 times.

He also uploaded a Spotify plaque that he recently received, as he announced that his song had set a new record, earning 1 billion streams.

"That DAMN SUPER BOWL EFFECT Was The Cherry On Top. CONGRATS to my brothers @usher @liljon @seangarrettpen & ALL THE FANS THAT MADE THIS ONE OF THE BIGGEST SONGS IN HISTORY!!!" Ludacris’ caption read.

Usher took to his X account, to express gratitude over the milestone, writing, "We did that bro. Thank U to everyone who ever pressed play!!"

