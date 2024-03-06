 
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Demi Lovato gives 'transparent' insights into her beauty routine

Demi Lovato spilled the beans over her beauty routine as an A-list star

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

Demi Lovato gives transparent insights into her beauty routine
Demi Lovato gives 'transparent' insights into her beauty routine

Demi Lovato just opened up about her beauty routine as she became the spokesperson of an, an anti-wrinkle injection, which is used to get rid of frown lines.

In an interview to PEOPLE magazine, the Heart Attack crooner stated, "I’ve always believed in making choices that are empowering, [keep you] true to yourself and help you look and feel your best."

Referring to the anti-wrinkle treatment she continued, “There are times I like to get glam and times when I don’t like to wear makeup at all, and this gives me the confidence for both."

"I’m always transparent with my fans, and this is something I wanted to share. It normalizes it and takes the taboo away from injectables," Lovato added.

Reflecting on the concept of self-worth, she further said, "It’s all about what makes you feel like your best self. Don’t listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin."

Demi Lovato has been a star in the industry since the age of 10 with her role on Barney & Friends.

And for over two decades, having established an impeccable musical career, Lovato has sincerely advocated for mental health in link to her own addiction struggles.

