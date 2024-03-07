Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik's cameo in 'Young Sheldon' finale CONFIRMED

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler

Young Sheldon fans are ready for the big finale as Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are set to reprise their roles.

According to PEOPLE, The Big Bang Theory alums will make a special appearance in their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler for the series finale which will air on May 16, on CBS.

Jim has narrated the show for all seven seasons while Mayim has previously co-narrated as Amy in two episodes.

However, the pair’s cameo will mark the first time any of the original cast members will physically appear in the prequel series.

Young Sheldon chronicles Sheldon's life as a nine-year-old child prodigy who attends a Texas high school and lives with his family. Iain Armitage plays the series' lead role alongside other cast members including Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Zoe Perry.

In a conversation with PEOPLE last month, Ian recalled his journey of the last seven years and how the role has been an opportunity of a lifetime.

“It's been half my life, which is kind of wild to think about, but just so fun, so wonderful, and I couldn't have asked for a better way to grow up,” he had said.