Zack Snyder believes for Batman to remain relevant he must end his no-kill rule

Zack Snyder wants Batman to break his moral code

Batman must kill. Zack Snyder voices the opinion that probably will not sit well with a sizeable number of DC fans.



Appearing on Joe Rogan Experience, the Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice filmmaker opined the studio is making the Dark Knight "irrelevant" if he can't kill.

"Batman can't kill is canon. And I'm like, 'Okay, the first thing I wanna do when you say that is I wanna see what happens'. And they go, 'well don't put him in a situation where he has to kill someone.”

He continued, “You're protecting your god in a weird way, right? You're making your god irrelevant if he can't be in that situation.”

“He has to now deal with that. If he does do that what does that mean? What does it tell you, does he stand up to it? Does he survive that as a god? As your god, can Batman survive that?"

The notion that Batman is not into killing is so ingrained in fans’ psyche that the Rebel Moon helmer faced backlash for showing him killing enemies via Batmobile machine gun, driving through them, or stabbing them in 2016 film.

“Someone says to me: Batman killed a guy. I’m like, ‘****, really? Wake the **** up,” he shared.