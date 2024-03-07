 
menu
Thursday, March 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Zack Snyder wants Batman to break his moral code

Zack Snyder believes for Batman to remain relevant he must end his no-kill rule

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, March 07, 2024

Zack Snyder wants Batman to break his moral code 

Batman must kill. Zack Snyder voices the opinion that probably will not sit well with a sizeable number of DC fans.

Appearing on Joe Rogan Experience, the Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice filmmaker opined the studio is making the Dark Knight "irrelevant" if he can't kill.

"Batman can't kill is canon. And I'm like, 'Okay, the first thing I wanna do when you say that is I wanna see what happens'. And they go, 'well don't put him in a situation where he has to kill someone.”

He continued, “You're protecting your god in a weird way, right? You're making your god irrelevant if he can't be in that situation.”

“He has to now deal with that. If he does do that what does that mean? What does it tell you, does he stand up to it? Does he survive that as a god? As your god, can Batman survive that?"

The notion that Batman is not into killing is so ingrained in fans’ psyche that the Rebel Moon helmer faced backlash for showing him killing enemies via Batmobile machine gun, driving through them, or stabbing them in 2016 film.

“Someone says to me: Batman killed a guy. I’m like, ‘****, really? Wake the **** up,” he shared.

'Stranger Things' makes Millie Bobby Brown the actor she wanted
'Stranger Things' makes Millie Bobby Brown the actor she wanted
Jimmy Kimmel accuses Ryan Gosling of lying about Oscars performance
Jimmy Kimmel accuses Ryan Gosling of lying about Oscars performance
Prince Harry knows Kate Middleoton wants ‘nothing to do with him' amid rift
Prince Harry knows Kate Middleoton wants ‘nothing to do with him' amid rift
Meghan Markle contacts Kate Middleton without ‘real warmth'
Meghan Markle contacts Kate Middleton without ‘real warmth'
Kanye West controversies become his music enemy number one
Kanye West controversies become his music enemy number one
Bradley Cooper unsure about debuting Gigi Hadid romance at Oscars?
Bradley Cooper unsure about debuting Gigi Hadid romance at Oscars?
Reese Witherspoon's romantic life has ‘interesting' update
Reese Witherspoon's romantic life has ‘interesting' update
Meghan Markle ‘Suits' co-star knows she would ‘love to act again'
Meghan Markle ‘Suits' co-star knows she would ‘love to act again'
Timothee Chalamet wants Austin Butler in his Bob Dylan movie
Timothee Chalamet wants Austin Butler in his Bob Dylan movie
Princess Kate, Meghan Markle reconnect but ‘can't trust each other'
Princess Kate, Meghan Markle reconnect but ‘can't trust each other'
Prince William ready to reconcile with Prince Harry? Gary Goldsmith dishes video
Prince William ready to reconcile with Prince Harry? Gary Goldsmith dishes
Prince Harry gets what he ‘wished for' as he's excluded from succession plans video
Prince Harry gets what he ‘wished for' as he's excluded from succession plans