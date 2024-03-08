 
menu
Friday, March 08, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle wants to encourage women on TV after ‘mum experience'

Meghan Markle is supporting working moms through her Archewell Foundation

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, March 08, 2024

Meghan Markle is tipped to change perceptions about mums on TV.

The Duchess of Sussex has joined hands with Geena Davis to work with US charity Moms First that falls under the banner of Archwell Foundation.

Speaking about the phenomenon, The Duchess of Sussex said: "My past experience as an actress, and now today as a producer and mother, have amplified my belief in the critical importance of supporting women and mums both behind the lens and in front of it.

"This report about the portrayal of mothers in entertainment highlights the gaps we need to fill to achieve true representation in the content we create and consume, and I’m honored to support this work through the Archewell Foundation."

In a study about moms on Tv, Archewell Foundation, found that "though TV moms have become slightly more diverse, they are still underrepresented as earners and are still largely young, white, and thin", notes Vanity Fair.


Meghan Markle to look for UK PR guru in hopes for relaunch
Meghan Markle to look for UK PR guru in hopes for relaunch
King Charles wants work as His Majesty ‘loves' his people
King Charles wants work as His Majesty ‘loves' his people
Cillian Murphy's son Aran set to make Hollywood debut
Cillian Murphy's son Aran set to make Hollywood debut
Brad Pitt's beau Ines de Ramon ends former marriage with major step
Brad Pitt's beau Ines de Ramon ends former marriage with major step
Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter still 'taking things slow': Insider
Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter still 'taking things slow': Insider
Ariana Grande intersperses 'the whole truth' in album Eternal Sunshine: Insider
Ariana Grande intersperses 'the whole truth' in album Eternal Sunshine: Insider
Robert Downey Jr., Jimmy Fallon auditioned for THIS Kate Winslet movie
Robert Downey Jr., Jimmy Fallon auditioned for THIS Kate Winslet movie
Millie Bobby Brown thinks of herself as 'female Tom Cruise'
Millie Bobby Brown thinks of herself as 'female Tom Cruise'
'Stranger Things' makes Millie Bobby Brown the actor she wanted
'Stranger Things' makes Millie Bobby Brown the actor she wanted
Jimmy Kimmel accuses Ryan Gosling of lying about Oscars performance
Jimmy Kimmel accuses Ryan Gosling of lying about Oscars performance
Prince Harry knows Kate Middleoton wants ‘nothing to do with him' amid rift
Prince Harry knows Kate Middleoton wants ‘nothing to do with him' amid rift
Meghan Markle contacts Kate Middleton without ‘real warmth'
Meghan Markle contacts Kate Middleton without ‘real warmth'