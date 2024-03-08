 
Friday, March 08, 2024
Ariana Grande reveals upcoming album to answer a 'burning' relationship query

Ariana Grande album 'eternal sunshine' is expected to be released on March 8, 2024

Ariana Grande is all geared to release her seventh studio album, eternal sunshine on March 8, 2024, midnight.

On Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe, Grande hinted at the fact that the 13 tracks would be answering a very important and burning question.

The 30-year-old songstress dove into the intricacies of her album, her inspirations behind it and even revealed that filming Wicked was “healing” for her relationship with music.


Grande and Lowe also discussed how eternal sunshine “starts with a question and it ends with an answer,” as the host phrased it.

“The question is, ‘How do I know if I'm in the right relationship, if I found the right person?’” Lowe inquired.

He proceeded to point out Grande’s final track of the album, titled, ordinary things, a song that she has previously teased, provided the answer to Grande being in “the right relationship.”

Ariana Grande also candidly shared the three songs that are her favorites on eternal sunshine, namely, we can’t be friends (wait for your love), imperfect for you and the title track, eternal sunshine.

