Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reportedly finding it hard to solve issues between their wives

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon close friendship faces one roadblock

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are best pals. But, on the contrary, their wives reportedly are not — leading the actors to mend ties between them but to no avail.



The duo’s friendship has been dated to high school but their partners apparently do not get along well.

Insiders traced the cause of this to the re-entry of Jennifer Lopez into the Batman star’s life which complicated his close friendship with The Martian’s actor’s wife Luciana Barroso.

"Matt met Lucy the same year Jennifer and Ben split up the first time," a mole squealed.

In the absence of The Boy Next Door actress, after they broke off their engagement in 2004, the trio developed a strong bond that reportedly shook with the comeback of the pop icon.

Sharing Jennifer’s side, a source told Star Magazine the closeness somehow "gets on her nerves," and made her feel "Lucy thinks she’s better than her or something.”

Efforts were underway by the megastars to bridge the gap between them, according to a confidante.

But, "it never goes well.” The duo even allegedly planned a trip to let go of the tensions.

"Ben and Matt think it would be great if the four of them could jet to Mexico for a weekend," the tipster tattled. "The guys can’t force them but they’re getting awfully tired of this."

In the meantime, a glimpse of hope was observed during the 2024 Golden Globes when the four of them sat at the same table. But, OK! Magazine reports that was only for the cameras.