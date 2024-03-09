Maxwell says Kanye West previously gave him Taylor Swift treatment by grabbing the mic from him on stage

Taylor Swift wasn't only one that faced Kanye West drama onstage

Apart from Taylor Swift, Kanye West allegedly likewise gave the singer Maxwell a similar treatment by grabbing a mic from him while he was on stage at Steve Stoute’s wedding.

Appearing on Shannon Sharpe Club, the record executive was asked about the incident in September 2015 at his marriage in New York involving Ye’s bizarre antics.

“Man, how do you know this?” the 53-year-old expressed his disbelief. He further pressed, “Man, shut up. Who told you that? Nah man, who told you this?”

The host replied, “The night has a thousand eyes. Steve, I’m just asking the question. I just wanna know. My audience wanna know."

"Maxwell was performing, Kanye got in there and started freestyling. Yes or no that happened?”

After the brief exchange, Steve confirmed the incident and called the experience “crazy.”

“That’s so wild that you know that, man. Who would tell you that?” he continued.

“Yes, Kanye grabbed the mic and started freestyling, and it was… craziness. That’s all I can tell you. It was crazy.”

Interestingly, Maxwell posted an online post about the event at the time but did not mention anything about Kanye grabbing the mic.