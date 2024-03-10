Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend reveals his secret dream: ‘It would mean a lot for him'

Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend dishes new details about the late actor's 'untold dream'

Photo: Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend reveals his secret dream

Matthew Perry seemingly wanted to be remembered not just for his work in the 1990’s sitcom Friends, but also for his life’s struggles.

As fans will know, the late actor was nowhere to be mentioned in the tribute at the 2024’s BAFTA Film Awards last month.

Despite this reported snub, Matthew’s ex-girlfriend and former assistant, Kayti Edwards has asked the Academy to pay a tribute to the late Hollywood actor at the Oscar Awards ceremony on Sunday.

Urging the organization to make Matthew's name a part of the In Memorium section, Kayti revealed to The Mirror, “I know that it would mean a lot for him to be honoured at the Oscars in some way.”

“I remember having a conversation with him about how it was always his dream to be recognised and not just for Friends,” she also claimed.

Kayti went on to explain, “He was always aware of the sad reality that Friends got tons of awards.”

“But personally, I don’t think he got one,” she sadly admitted in conclusion of the chat.

For those unversed, Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry passed away on October 28 after he was found dead in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles’s mansion.

At that time, the official cause of his death was reported to be acute effects of ketamine, listing the manner of death as “accidental.”