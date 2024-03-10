 
menu
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend reveals his secret dream: ‘It would mean a lot for him'

Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend dishes new details about the late actor's 'untold dream'

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Photo: Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend reveals his secret dream
Photo: Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend reveals his secret dream

Matthew Perry seemingly wanted to be remembered not just for his work in the 1990’s sitcom Friends, but also for his life’s struggles.

As fans will know, the late actor was nowhere to be mentioned in the tribute at the 2024’s BAFTA Film Awards last month.

Despite this reported snub, Matthew’s ex-girlfriend and former assistant, Kayti Edwards has asked the Academy to pay a tribute to the late Hollywood actor at the Oscar Awards ceremony on Sunday.

Urging the organization to make Matthew's name a part of the In Memorium section, Kayti revealed to The Mirror, “I know that it would mean a lot for him to be honoured at the Oscars in some way.”

“I remember having a conversation with him about how it was always his dream to be recognised and not just for Friends,” she also claimed.

Kayti went on to explain, “He was always aware of the sad reality that Friends got tons of awards.”

“But personally, I don’t think he got one,” she sadly admitted in conclusion of the chat.

For those unversed, Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry passed away on October 28 after he was found dead in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles’s mansion. 

At that time, the official cause of his death was reported to be acute effects of ketamine, listing the manner of death as “accidental.”

Taylor Swift trusts with Travis Kelce's 'tipsy-side': Insider
Taylor Swift trusts with Travis Kelce's 'tipsy-side': Insider
Ryan Gosling gears to perform 'I'm Just Ken' at Oscars 2024
Ryan Gosling gears to perform 'I'm Just Ken' at Oscars 2024
Jason Momoa all praises for Lenny Kravitz
Jason Momoa all praises for Lenny Kravitz
Demi Lovato breaks silence on online hate: 'I've evolved'
Demi Lovato breaks silence on online hate: 'I've evolved'
Robert De Niro makes big statements about a popular political personality
Robert De Niro makes big statements about a popular political personality
Tom Holland addresses Zendaya split rumours? video
Tom Holland addresses Zendaya split rumours?
RuPaul Charles recalls valuable lessons leading to success
RuPaul Charles recalls valuable lessons leading to success
Alicia Key sparks backlash for hosting women's day event in Saudi Arabia
Alicia Key sparks backlash for hosting women's day event in Saudi Arabia
‘Anxious' Prince Harry is ‘blessing' for Meghan Markle
‘Anxious' Prince Harry is ‘blessing' for Meghan Markle
'Madame Web' bosses react to Dakota Johnson's 'scathing comments'
'Madame Web' bosses react to Dakota Johnson's 'scathing comments'
Robert Downey Jr. receives a sweet nod ahead of Oscars win
Robert Downey Jr. receives a sweet nod ahead of Oscars win
Scarlett St. Clair reminisces journey of success as romance author
Scarlett St. Clair reminisces journey of success as romance author