Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Robert De Niro makes big statements about a popular political personality

Robert De Niro gets candid about his views on a famous political figure of the United States of America

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Robert De Niro reportedly said that he would never take on the role of the former US ex-President Donald Trump.

In a recent confessional on Real Time With Bill Maher, the father of seven was asked about his views on the upcoming elections. 

He began by declaring, “The bottom line is, it’s Biden versus Trump. We want to live in a world that we want to live in and enjoy living in, or live in a nightmare.”

“Vote for Trump and you’ll get the nightmare, vote for Biden and we’ll be back to normalcy,” Robert boldly claimed.

The 80-year-old actor went on to address, “I just don’t want to feel the way I did, and many of us don’t, after the election in 2016 where we couldn’t believe that it happened,” adding, “The guy is a total monster.”

Robert also observed that if he were ever presented with an opportunity to play the role of Donald Trump, he would reject it in a heartbeat.

“I’d never play him as an actor because I can’t see any good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him,” he insisted and concluded the discussion. 

