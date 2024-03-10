 
menu
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Lovers become caregivers as Bruce Willis fights dementia

The former and current wife of Bruce Willis has become the caregiver of the actor as he battles dementia

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Lovers become caregivers as Bruce Willis fights dementia
Lovers become caregivers as Bruce Willis fights dementia

Bruce Willis's current and former wives Emma Heming and Demi Moore respectively have been taking care of the actor since the diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia last year.

Insiders knowledgeable about the matter said, “Despite the fact that she’s the ex-wife, they’ve always gotten along well, and Emma appreciates that Demi is involved in a respectful way."

Doubling down on the Die Hard actor’s ex-wife role, the source said, “There’s arguably no one who knows him better, and Demi has also done research on holistic healing and healthy foods that might help."

“Emma welcomes her advice because Emma knows it comes from a place of love," the bird chirped to OK! Magazine.

In the meantime, the tipster tattled that the family is staying positive over the Bruce’s ailing health in the future.

"They know being in the presence of his family seems to bring him a lot of comfort, so that is what they focus on,” the mole squealed.

“No matter how much time Bruce has left, they want him to be surrounded by love and happiness."

No celeb ready to confirm Ryan Gosling remarks about Oscar gig?
No celeb ready to confirm Ryan Gosling remarks about Oscar gig?
Kate Middleton, Prince William support King Charles latest move related Prince Edward video
Kate Middleton, Prince William support King Charles latest move related Prince Edward
Meghan Markle's Princess Kate ‘baby brain' smear resurfaces after hit out at postpartum bullying
Meghan Markle's Princess Kate ‘baby brain' smear resurfaces after hit out at postpartum bullying
Priyanka Chopra advocates for cause via Netflix documentary video
Priyanka Chopra advocates for cause via Netflix documentary
Jennifer Garner planning John Miller engagement sans Jennifer Lopez?
Jennifer Garner planning John Miller engagement sans Jennifer Lopez?
Ahead of Oscars Jimmy Kimmel reveals fear during hosting
Ahead of Oscars Jimmy Kimmel reveals fear during hosting
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic night out in Singapore
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic night out in Singapore
Nicky Hilton talks of Paris Hilton motherhood journey
Nicky Hilton talks of Paris Hilton motherhood journey
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get emotional amid Kate Middleton's latest statement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get emotional amid Kate Middleton's latest statement
Kim Kardashian goes makeup free and bares dark circles in new photo: See pic
Kim Kardashian goes makeup free and bares dark circles in new photo: See pic
Kendall Jenner ‘eyes' to give her past another try
Kendall Jenner ‘eyes' to give her past another try
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton's first photo after surgery
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton's first photo after surgery