The former and current wife of Bruce Willis has become the caregiver of the actor as he battles dementia

Lovers become caregivers as Bruce Willis fights dementia

Bruce Willis's current and former wives Emma Heming and Demi Moore respectively have been taking care of the actor since the diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia last year.



Insiders knowledgeable about the matter said, “Despite the fact that she’s the ex-wife, they’ve always gotten along well, and Emma appreciates that Demi is involved in a respectful way."

Doubling down on the Die Hard actor’s ex-wife role, the source said, “There’s arguably no one who knows him better, and Demi has also done research on holistic healing and healthy foods that might help."

“Emma welcomes her advice because Emma knows it comes from a place of love," the bird chirped to OK! Magazine.

In the meantime, the tipster tattled that the family is staying positive over the Bruce’s ailing health in the future.

"They know being in the presence of his family seems to bring him a lot of comfort, so that is what they focus on,” the mole squealed.

“No matter how much time Bruce has left, they want him to be surrounded by love and happiness."