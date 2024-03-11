Palace released photo of Kate Middleton with her children on Mother's Day

Piers Morgan speaks out about Kate Middleton photo controversy

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has opened up about the controversy surrounding latest photo of Kate Middleton.



Royal expert Chris Ship took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted “No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (AP) have claimed “the source [the palace] has manipulated the image”.

Commenting on it, Morgan expressed his shock, saying “Whoa… what?!!!”

In another post, the outspoken journalist shared AP agency’s notification and tweeted, “If, as this astounding @AP kill notice claims, the Palace manipulated that Kate photo to quash all the wild conspiracy theories about her, then they’ll have just made things 100x worse.”





He also posted Kate Middleton’s photo and questioned “Is it a fake photo?”



