Robert Downey Jr. reacts to ‘insulting' Jimmy Kimmel joke

Jimmy Kimmel hits a nerve with Robert Downey Jr. Over an Oscar joke on previous drug problems.

Robert Downey Jr. Was seen ‘uncomfortable’ as the host of the night Jimmy Kimmel targets his previous drug problems in his opening monologue.

At the 96th Acade­my Awards in the Dolby Theatre, Los Ange­les, Jimmy Kimmel started the­ show with light jokes about ce­lebrities like Ryan Gosling Christophe­r Nolan and Cillian Murphy.

However, there is one joke that didn’t sit well with the audience.

Robert Downey Jr. Who attended the prestigious event met with an inappropriate joke at his expense.

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Downey’s previous history of drug abuse as he noted, “This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr’s career… well, one of the highest points”, and tapped his nose in recognition.

The Oscar nominee was found awkward as he gestured the host to ‘keep moving’ with the gag, which Jimmy missed and went on with another ‘unnecessary’ comment.

Kimmel’s decision to joke about a sensitive subject of the actor’s past has received severe backlash on the Internet, who took to X (Formerly Twitter) to express their discontent.

A user wrote, “Kimmel is doing RDJ drug jokes & Robert Downey is so far past that, that it’s insulting at this point. His monologue was good but that was literally a sore thumb & hard to watch."

While another expressed, “Making fun of the drug issues of Robert Downey Jr. Is actually pretty lame. I’m not surprised though, because Jimmy Kimmel has always s*****.”

A third user claimed, “I’, really surprised Jimmy did that, it was so unnecessary”, whereas a fourth user shared, “Someone tell Jimmy Kimmel that Robert Downey Jr drug jokes are no longer funny (not that they ever really were tbh).. RDJ looks so uncomfortable”.

For those who don’t know, Kimme­l's joke alludes to Downey's 1996 drug posse­ssion arrest. Back then, Downey battle­d with his addiction, and it greatly affected his care­er.

Nonetheless, Downey achieved sobriety in 2003 and bagged his breakthrough role in Iron Man. Since then, Downey has reached new heights of success and also won an Oscar for his exceptional performance in Oppenheimer.