Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William makes first public statement after Kate Middleton photo controversy

Prince William has made his first public statement after his wife Kate Middleton issued an apology over Mother’s Day photo controversy.

The Princess of Wales said on social media, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Hours after Kate Middleton’s apology, Prince William attended Earthshot Prize event and warned that it is the 'critical decade' to try and set the planet on a 'healthier' path to deal with the climate crisis.

Read More: Kate Middleton receives massive support after apology over photo scandal

The Prince of Wales said, “We are in the critical decade now. And that is why, to have real impact, we must focus on supporting and developing as many solutions as possible and scale them at speed. It is not an easy task.

“We must overcome the challenge of getting capital to the right sectors, solutions, and geographies.”

The palace also shared Prince William’s photos and a video from the event on social media.

Also Read: Meghan Markle's spiral into negativity branded quite an achievement

The post reads: “The Earthshot Prize Launchpad is a match-making platform which will help to connect our Earthshot Winners, Finalists and standout nominees to investors and philanthropists who can help them bring their solutions to scale as quickly as possible.”


