Andrew Tate, Tristan detained in Romania in second wave of legal woes

Andrew Tate,Tristan detained amid second wave of legal woes with UK

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been detained in Romania after European arrest warrants were issued by the United Kingdom against the kickboxer.

News of the arrest has been brought to light by a representative of Tate, Mateea Petrescu.

According to a report by the BBC, the allegations in question are over alleged actors of sexual aggression towards some members of his team that occurred during 2012 to 2015.

However, per their representative the brothers “categorically reject all charges” against them, in a statement.

The rep also went as far as to add that currently the Bucharest Court of Appeal is still waiting on the execution of the warrants issued by UK's Westminster Magistrates Court.

For those unversed, prior to this Andrew Tate was embroiled in a separate case where he was accused of human trafficking and criminal gang activities against women.