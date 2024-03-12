Kanye West calls out Hailey Bieber, Drake, as he celebrates new career milestone

Kanye West lashed out against Hailey Bieber, Drake, and more during a 'Vultures' milestone celebration

file footage

Kanye West is celebrating his song Carnival from Vultures 1 hitting No. 1 in the world and calling out Adidas, Drake, Daily Mail, and Hailey Bieber in the process.



Ye took to Instagram to fire at everyone he says has wronged him in a since deleted post, writing, “Rich Ty Carti and the supporters that stood by us through everything This number #1 is for you. It’s for the people who won’t be manipulated by the system and f–k adidas and everybody who works there or with them Anyone who goes to school with anyone who’s parents work at adidas Just know they tried to destroy me and here we are with the number 1 song in the world Like the fake dude I saw in the lobby at the Ritz that works at Goat You pu–ys don’t stand for sh*t And f–k everybody at the Dailey Mail And F–k everybody at the fashion houses that sided with Gabby and Hailey Bieber F–k each and every single one of yall And f–k every Christian that watched me have my kids taken out of my control That’s how I feel.”

He continued: “And it’s f–k Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out I’ll come back to yall if I think of more f–k you’s.”

In celebration of the milestone, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign released the visuals for the song. This comes after the duo’s album Vultures 1 debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it $ign’s first ever album to debut at no. 1 and Ye’s 11th consecutive album.