Justin Timberlake sets stage ablaze with surprise song from upcoming album: WATCH

Justin Timberlake performs new single 'No Angels' just 3 days before releasing his sixth studio album

Justin Timberlake sets the stage on fire with track no. 3 of his forthcoming album Everything I Thought It Was.



During a recent appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Mirrors singer took the stage to perform his latest pop song No Angels, setting the crowd abuzz with thunderous applause and anticipation for his sixth album.

Donning a taupe suit with a black shirt underneath, Timberlake won over the crowd with his amazing performance.

If unaware, Justin Timberlake plans to launch his sixth album Eve­rything I Thought It Was on March 15 which comes 6 years following his previous album Man of the Woods in 2018.

The record will feature 18 pop-rock tracks including the highly anticipated collaboration with NSYNC (his former band) on track 17 called Paradise. Other tracks include:

Memphis

F**kin’ Up The Disco

No Angels

Play

Technicolor

Drown

Liar Feat. Fireboy DML

Infinity S**

Love & War

Sanctified Feat. Tobe Nwigwe

My Favorite Drug

Flame

Imagination

What Lovers Do

Selfish

Alone

Conditions

Up till now, the Sexy Back singer has dropped Selfish, followed by Sanctified during his SNL appearance and lastly, Drown before his rocking performance of No Angels.

His fans can also catch the pop sensation during his promotional tour, Forget Tomorrow World, kicking off from Vancouver, Canada on April 29, 2024.