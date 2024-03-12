Jimmy Buffet passed away on 1st September 2023 after a long battle against skin cancer

Photo: Paul McCartney and others set to tribute late pal Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett will reportedly be tributed by his longtime friend, Paul McCartney

As fans will know, the two musicians shared a close bond before Jimmy Buffet met his demise on 1st September 2023.

According to TMZ’s sources, the popstar was diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago. His diagnosis eventually developed into lymphoma and became the cause of his death.

In the loving memory of the late musician, a concert named Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett has been planned by a large number of Jimmy’s pals and several celebrated artists, as per Forbes.

This star-studded list includes Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Jake Owen, Jack Johnson, Pitbull, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, and Brandi Carlile, to name a few.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jimmy Buffett was a beloved musician known for his blockbuster tracks like A Pirate Looks at Forty, Fins, Margaritaville, Come Monday, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Volcano, and others.

In the words of Jimmy’s close friend, Tom McGuane, "He was always high-spirited, fun-loving, hard-working and creative," reported People.

"It is remarkable to be able to say that he remained the same during the last month of his life. His sense of humor was fully intact. God bless him for keeping himself that way," Tom McGuane shared about his friend's last moments.