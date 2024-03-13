Cardi B reveals her veneer accident, humoring her fanbase with latest video

Cardi B leaves fans in fits with humorous jab at her dentistry accident

Cardi B took her dentistry accident in a much lighter manner as she shared a new hilarious video revealing her grin with a gap.

Taking to her TikTok account, the raptress shared a video of herself beside a swimming pool overlooking the breathtaking view, with an overlay text that read, “Wait till the end for a surprise...”.

The video then cuts to Cardi B getting her hair done as the Grammy-winning rapper flashed a smile and asked, “How you doing mother*******?”, revealing her missing veneer and stirring concern and speculation among fans about what might’ve happened.

The rap artist then took to her Instagram broadcast channels where she disclosed, “Why one of veneers came out chewing on a hard a** bagel ?-_-”, humouring her fans.

Soon after the hilarious revelation, fans flooded the comment section with their thought and wrote, “She's so unserious. I love her”.

Another fan inquired, “Was the bagel worth it”.

Whereas a third user expressed, “HAHAHA this is why I love you”.

It is notable that Cardi B dropped this video a day after she surprised her fans with an appearance at Madonna’s concert in Los Angeles for the Celebration World Tour.

The 31-year-old rapper joined the Queen of Pop during a live performance of her 1990 song Vogue.